OnePlus Releasing OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Update for Nord Users

The popular smartphone manufacturer quite recently released its third beta test version of the OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord. Now in a new development, the company has finally decided to release the stable version of the Android 12 across the country. The new update which comes with the OxygenOS 12 has the firmware version AC2001_11.F.11. The company has been working on this software update for a while now and it is finally here for the users of the OnePlus Nord. Let’s find out more.

Details About the New Update

OnePlus has informed that the members of the open beta will be the first ones to receive the stable update as it releases. The brand has also provided a changelog for the users on Beta 2. The changelog informs that the new firmware version will bring in updates as well as will fix the issues. The Android security patch has been updated to April 2022. The company has now resolved the issue of abnormal touch sounds. The problem with abnormal boot animation has also been dealt with and the occasional issue that disables users to start “OK Google” with voice has also been fixed.

In addition to these, the company has also listed some of the known issues. For starters, the display of some pages in Settings will be different from the system. The screen of the devices will glitch in specific scenarios when calling. Moreover, the Camera may crash when shooting photos in Portrait mode. There might be an abnormal display of thumbnails when taking burst pictures. Lastly, there can be an abnormal display of Quick device connects when in the Guest mode.

It is expected that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will release the update for the beta users first after which the software update will be released widely. As far as the stable users are considered, they will receive the complete changelog with the OTA update. The latest OxygenOS 12 has some pretty exciting new features such as an all-new launcher, a new app drawer, the hidden apps feature, a tweaked notification shade, a One-handed mode, multiple dark mode options, Material You and more. Users can check for the update in their OnePlus Nord devices by going to the system updates option under settings.