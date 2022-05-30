Airtel and Jio Super High Speed Broadband Plans for Consumers

Two leading internet service providers (ISPs) in the country – Airtel and Jio offer a variety of broadband plans for their users. From broadband plans that are affordable to high-speed plans that come with amazing benefits. Both service providers have a 1 Gbps plan in their portfolio whereas Jio also provides a 500 Mbps plan for the users. Mentioned below are the super high-speed broadband plans offered by Airtel and Jio for their consumers.

Airtel’s Infinity Plan

Airtel offers a 1Gbps unlimited data plan which is called the Infinity plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Infinity’ plan. The plan offers 1Gbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 3,999 for a month. The FUP data for all unlimited plans is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. The plan also comes with a subscription to some of the major OTT platforms in India such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar along with access to Wynk Music. The FTTH technology of Airtel is capable of connecting up to 60 devices at once and provides high-speed downloads.

Jio’s 1 Gbps Plans

When it comes to 1 Gbps plans JioFiber offers two plans with different data limits. The first plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 3,999 per month (30 days) and offers 1 Gbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The other 1 Gbps plan from JioFiber comes at a cost of Rs 8,499 for a validity period of 30 days and offers 6600GB of total data. Both of these plans offer unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 1 Gbps.

In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the prices of these plans are excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access these plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

JioFiber 500 Mbps Plan

When it comes to a 500 Mbps plan JioFiber has a pack that comes with multiple benefits. JioFiber offers a 500 Mbps plan at a cost of Rs 2,499 per month. The plan offers a symmetrical upload and download speed of 500 Mbps and provides seamless connectivity across multiple devices. In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plan from the official website of Reliance Jio.