Jio, Airtel and Vi Offer These Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Under Rs 600

All three telecom operators in the country offer a variety of prepaid plans and have also added new plans. Some of these plans come with subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar OTT platforms. If you are looking for affordable options, all the telcos have something to offer. In this article, we are going to take a look at the Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi along with pack details that cost less than Rs 600.

Plans From Jio

The first plan on the list offered by Jio comes at a price tag of Rs 333 which offers 1.5GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 149 for a period of three months.

The next plan from Jio is one of the popular plans and comes at a price tag of Rs 499. Rs 499 plan from the telco comes with 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 for a year.

Lastly, the leading telecom operator provides a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 583 which provides 1.5GB of data per day for a validity period of 56 days. The pack offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 149 for a period of three months. All the mentioned plans from Jio come with access to a few Jio applications.

Airtel Prepaid Plans

The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan from Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 399 which offers 2.5GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 149 for a period of three months.

Next, Airtel also offers a prepaid plan for a price tag of Rs 499. Rs 499 plan from the Airtel comes with 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 for a year.

Lastly, Airtel has a 3GB daily data plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 599. The plan offers 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 for a year.

Vodafone Idea Plans

Unlike the other two telecom operators, Vodafone Idea or Vi only offers one plan priced under Rs 600. The plan is quite similar to the other two telcos. Vi offers a prepaid plan for Rs 499 that comes with 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 for a year.

However, Vi has a plan that costs just above Rs 600. For Rs 601, users can get 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 for a year. Moreover, the plan also offers 16GB of additional data.