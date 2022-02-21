Airtel vs Vi: 3GB Daily Data Plans for Short Term

Telecom providers offer plenty of heavy data plans, especially those offering 3GB daily data. A distinguishing factor for choosing 3GB/day prepaid plans is the availability of streaming benefits. Another factor is the validity of the plan. There are plenty of options to highlight these two criteria. Here we look at the 3GB daily data plans of Airtel and Vi coming with short term validity, ranging from 28 days to 84 days, and see which provider offers the best benefits to the customers.

Airtel 3GB Daily Data Plans

Airtel has two 3GB/day data plans under its prepaid range, one at Rs 599 and another at Rs 699.

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 699 comes with a validity of 56 days, offering 3GB data/day besides unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Post data limit, the speed will reduce to 64Kbps. Post SMS daily limit, text messages are chargeable at Rs 1 for local texts and Rs 1.50 for STD SMS.

A couple of additional benefits add up the spice, including 56 days access to Amazon Prime membership, 56 days access to any one of the selected Xstream channels on the Airtel Thanks app, and other Airtel Thanks app benefits, including three months access to Apollo 24/7 circle app, free courses on Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free hello tunes and free Wynk Music.

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 599 is for subscribers looking at monthly options, coming with a validity of 28 days. The plan provides unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day and 3GB/day for the subscribers. Besides other Airtel Thanks app benefits, a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription comes free with the plan. There is no additional streaming benefit other than a 30-day free mobile edition Prime video trial.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) 3GB Daily Data Plans

Coming to the 3GB/day data plans of Vi, subscribers have a range of options to consider.

A Vi prepaid plan at Rs 475 offers 3GB/day, 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited calls for 28 days. Vi’s flagship data offers such as free night data from 12 am to 6 am, provision to carry over the unused data of the weekdays to weekends, and 2GB backup data make the plan more interesting for heavy data users. For streaming, the plan comes with Vi Movies and TV access.

Another Vi 3GB/day plan comes at Rs 601 with 28 days validity offering the same benefits. Besides the 3GB daily data, subscribers can get an additional 16GB with the plan. A one-year mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar is another attraction of the plan. Above all, the plan comes with Vi’s flagship data offers and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Subscribers looking for the validity of up to two months may choose the plan at Rs 699, which comes with 56 days validity. The plan comes with Vi flagship data benefits, besides unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day.

Rs 901 prepaid plan is another Vi 3GB daily data plan, coming with 70-day validity. Besides the regular data, it also offers 48GB extra data and other Vi flagship data offers. For streaming, it comes with both a one-year mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Overall, Vi offers more benefits than Airtel when it comes to 3GB daily data plans.