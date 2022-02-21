Vivo V23e 5G Has Launched in India With Dimensity 810, Triple Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has just launched its Vivo V23e 5G handset in India on February 21. The rumours around the device have been building for a few weeks and now it is finally here. Vivo V23e 5G has been launched by inspirations from the Vivo V23 5G smartphone launched last month in India alongside the Vivo V23 Pro 5G. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Chipset, triple rear cameras and more. Vivo V23e 5G will compete in the Indian markets with devices from other brands such as Xiaomi 11i 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Let’s take a look at the specs and pricing details of the device.

Specification Details for Vivo V23e 5G

The all-new Vivo V23e 5G comes with a display featuring a 6.44-inch full-HD+ with 1,080×2,400pixels resolution AMOLED display and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The internal storage on the device is 128GB expandable via a microSD card.

Talking about the camera specifications, Vivo V23e comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device features a 44MP selfie camera with an autofocus lens. Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

The newly-launched device is backed by a 4050mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Vivo V23e include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensory systems onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The device also features an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Price Details

The latest handset from Vivo, Vivo V23e 5G has been launched at a price tag of Rs 25,990 for its 8GB + 128GB single storage variant. The retail price of the device is, however, Rs 28,990 and it has been launched in Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue colour options. The all-new smartphone is available for purchase via Vivo India’s website as well as all the leading retail stores across India.