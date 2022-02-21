Daiwa Launches New Budget Smart TVs in India with Cloud TV Support

Daiwa, India’s one of the fastest-growing brands in the TV segment has just launched two HD Ready Smart TVs powered by Cloud TV. The Smart TVs have model numbers D32SM9 and D40HDR9L and feature 80cm or 32-inch and 98cm or 39-inch display respectively. The HD Ready Smart TVs come with their own user-friendly UI – ‘The BIGWALL’ and provide a bundle of TV apps, global content, and more resulting in an overall enhanced experience for the users. Apart from the above-mentioned models, the brand has also launched a variant for each model namely D32SM9A and D40HDR9LA which are powered with Cloud TV Voice assistance.

Details of the New Smart TVs

The company’s own UI – ‘The BIGWALL’ navigates through the expansive library of premium content, which includes 2500000+ hours of content and a ‘Movie Box’ App with 25000+ free movies in Multiple Genres and Languages suited to each user. Furthermore, the Smart TVs showcase the latest & trending content on the home screen and also provide smart recommendations. There is also an option to further filter these recommendations with the Content Discovery Engine to access content from across the apps right from the homepage.

Daiwa has launched its new Smart TVs offering a number of platforms for the users such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT etc. The TVs will also feature the Official Amazon Prime Video app offering users a sea of entertainment options. The TVs will also come with Netflix, YouTube and other platforms and will support OTA updates as well.

Moreover, the company has launched its latest Smart TVs with a new sleek Smart remote which features dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and Movie Box. For the above-mentioned Cloud TV Voice Assistance, the TVs featuring it will have a voice remote with an in-built Mic to allow users to operate the TV with their voice. These branded shortcuts are featured to provide an ease-of-use to the users.

The TVs are equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM and are run on the Android 9.0 operating system and the A-53 Quad Core Processor. Daiwa has launched the new Smart TVs with an HD Ready Display that offer bright colours, high contrast and impeccable detail. The all-new Smart TVs feature a 1366×768-pixel resolution, an A+ Grade Panel, Quantum Luminit Technology, and 16.7 million colours. The connectivity options on the devices include two HDMI and two USB ports along with Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Optical Output

Pricing Details

As far as pricing of the new Smart TVs is considered the 80cm or 32-inch Smart TVs are priced at Rs 11,990 and Rs 12,490, while the 98cm or 39-inch Smart TVs are priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 18,490. The new Smart TVs come with a one-year warranty with an additional one-year warranty on the panels. The devices are available for sale via the company’s official website and other retail stores in India.