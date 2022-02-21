5G to Boost Enterprise Revenues for Telcos

5G networks are going to boost the enterprise revenues for the telcos. Indian telecom operators right now majorly depend on the B2C (business to consumers) segment of the market for revenues. But as 5G networks become a common part of India, their enterprise business will also start growing. All the telcos, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), are into providing services to enterprises.

5G Network Use Cases Suggest Enterprises Will Get More Benefits than Normal Consumers



The use cases that the 5G trials in India have suggested so far hint that 5G will be of more use to the enterprises than the normal consumers. Normal consumers can manage their internet demands with a decent 4G network as well.

Airtel and Vi are particularly very focused on their enterprise business. Both of these telcos offer a ton of services to the enterprises through their sub-brands, Airtel Business and Vi Business.

5G would enable things such as private 5G, network slicing, and more which the communication service providers (CSPs) can leverage to offer innovative services to enterprise clients. The use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will make space for more next-generation applications to make space for themselves with the added support of 5G networks.

Even the industry experts have said before that 5G networks are primarily going to be used by enterprises. Normal consumers, on average, don’t need to use very highly demanding data applications on the go to require 5G speeds. Most of the users who need such speeds install a fiber broadband connection in their home and have 4G data for basic browsing whenever they are outside their homes.

The telcos will be happy only at the end of the day that a new revenue stream for them will open up. 5G networks should proliferate the growth of enterprises in their digital journey and bring innovative solutions to the table.