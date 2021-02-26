JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh has been launched, and the product is live on the company’s website. It is not the first Wi-Fi extender that Jio has to offer. In the past, the company launched ‘JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh’ for only Rs 2,499. While it is a decent and cheap product, it doesn’t support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and can only support limited speeds. Thus to cover that gap, Reliance Jio has launched the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh, which comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and can support up to 1 Gbps speeds.

JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh Specifications

The page on the company’s website says that the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh can increase the network capacity by 4 times. Further, it can expand the coverage well enough at your home/office to reduce the dark network spots.

If you plan on getting a 1 Gbps plan and need a Wi-Fi extender, this product can suit you well. The Wi-Fi 6 support on the mesh boosts the 5 GHz network throughput by 38%, while the 2.4 GHz network’s throughput increases by 90% compared with the Wi-Fi 5.

The JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh has 128MB Nand and 256MB RAM. The device is powered by a powerful quad-core processor. There are eight high-performance antennas inside the device, along with high-power amplifiers.

JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh Price

The JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh has been launched for a price of Rs 25,999. It is available on the website of Jio under the ‘Mobility > Devices > Accessories’ section. The device can also be purchased on equated monthly instalments (EMI) starting from Rs 1,223.86 per month. Further, the mesh comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 6-month warranty on its power adapter.

To check if the device is available to be delivered to your address, enter your pin-code on the product’s page. The device will take 3-5 days for standard delivery, depending on the region you live in.