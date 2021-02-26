JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh Launched for Rs 25,999

JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh has been launched and the product is live on the website of the company

By February 26th, 2021 AT 3:52 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    jioextender6-ax6600-wifi-6-mesh

    JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh has been launched, and the product is live on the company’s website. It is not the first Wi-Fi extender that Jio has to offer. In the past, the company launched ‘JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh’ for only Rs 2,499. While it is a decent and cheap product, it doesn’t support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and can only support limited speeds. Thus to cover that gap, Reliance Jio has launched the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh, which comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and can support up to 1 Gbps speeds.

    JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh Specifications

    The page on the company’s website says that the JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh can increase the network capacity by 4 times. Further, it can expand the coverage well enough at your home/office to reduce the dark network spots.

    If you plan on getting a 1 Gbps plan and need a Wi-Fi extender, this product can suit you well. The Wi-Fi 6 support on the mesh boosts the 5 GHz network throughput by 38%, while the 2.4 GHz network’s throughput increases by 90% compared with the Wi-Fi 5.

    The JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh has 128MB Nand and 256MB RAM. The device is powered by a powerful quad-core processor. There are eight high-performance antennas inside the device, along with high-power amplifiers.

    JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh Price

    The JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh has been launched for a price of Rs 25,999. It is available on the website of Jio under the ‘Mobility > Devices > Accessories’ section. The device can also be purchased on equated monthly instalments (EMI) starting from Rs 1,223.86 per month. Further, the mesh comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 6-month warranty on its power adapter.

    To check if the device is available to be delivered to your address, enter your pin-code on the product’s page. The device will take 3-5 days for standard delivery, depending on the region you live in.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Lower 5G Spectrum Reserve Price and Skip Testing: Nokia

    If India wants to lead the 5G revolution, the government needs to lower the reserve price for the 5G spectrum....

    module-4-img

    JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh Launched for Rs 25,999

    JioExtender6 AX6600 WiFi 6 Mesh has been launched, and the product is live on the company’s website. It is not...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A32 4G With MediaTek Helio G80 Might Launch Soon in India

    Yesterday, we told you about the imminent launch of the Galaxy A32 5G in India. Now, the Galaxy A32 4G...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Check Your BSNL Phone Number

    module-4-img

    Vivo X60 Might Launch by March End in India, Receives BIS Certification

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to Launch Very Soon in India

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Revenue Market Share Increased, Airtel and Vi See Negative Trend: Analysts