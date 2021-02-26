Samsung Galaxy A32 4G With MediaTek Helio G80 Might Launch Soon in India

Yesterday, we told you about the imminent launch of the Galaxy A32 5G in India. Now, the Galaxy A32 4G is expected to launch very soon. The company confirmed the same on Friday. The Galaxy A32 5G and A32 4G are expected to have major differences starting with the SoCs they run on. The exact launch date of the device is not confirmed yet, but the device has already launched for the Russia market, and because of that, some key specifications for the variant launching in India can be known.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Specifications (Expectations)

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is expected come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display in India. Further, it might be the first-ever device in the ‘A’ series to support 90Hz refresh rate. The device might be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and come paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Users might be able to expand the internal storage up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The device is expected to come with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro-sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP sensor for video calling and selfies.

There might be a 5,000mAh battery inside the device with support for 15W fast-charging. The device launched for the international market measures 158.9×73.6×8.4mm and weighs 184 grams which is expected to be the same for the Indian variant. In terms of design, the device is expected to be the same as Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price (Expectations)

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has launched in two different variants for the Russia market. The first variant with 4GB+64GB is priced RUB 19,990 (approximately Rs 19,600) and the 4GB+128GB variant is priced RUB 21,990 (approximately Rs 21,500). It might launch in three colour options in India – Blue, Purple, and Black.