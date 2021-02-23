Google Pixel 5a Renders Leaked Online Suggest Similar Design as Pixel 4a

Google seems to have finalised the design for Pixel 5a and it looks largely similar to the Pixel 4a. Last year’s Google Pixel 4a was one of the best mid-range phones launched across the globe. The Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 sport a similar design. The search giant seems to be using the same design for Pixel 5 devices as well. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were launched in May 2019 and the pandemic delayed the launch of Pixel 4a to early August 2020. As things slowly settle down across the world, Google seems to be going back to the regular launch for Pixel 5a. Early renders of Google Pixel 5a have now leaked online courtesy of Onleaks. Continue reading to know more about the Google Pixel 5a early renders.

Google Pixel 5a: Everything You Need to Know

As the name itself suggests, the Pixel 5a will be a successor to the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a arrived in two models- the standard 4a with Snapdragon 730G SoC and the 4a 5G with Snapdragon 765G SoC. Google introduced the Pixel 4a first, followed by the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. The three phones had the same design with a single punch-hole display and plastic design.

The Pixel 5a renders reveal the exact similar design as the Pixel 4a. The phone seems to be constructed out of plastic and there will be a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED screen on the front. The 5a has a dual-camera setup on the back with LED flash and a PDAF sensor. Google is not going away from the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as the Pixel 5a retains this feature. The phone will have stereo speakers too.

The 5a seems to be a direct successor to the Pixel 4a 5G, instead of the Pixel 4a because of the screen size. Or maybe Google will introduce two phones dubbed as the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 5a XL. But the report doesn’t mention anything as such. As for the hardware specs, the Pixel 5a will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 700-series chipset.

Also, there are no details regarding the launch date of the Pixel 5a.