Google Pixel 4a Leaked Live Images Show Front and Back Design

The leaked render of Pixel 4a reveals punch-hole display design, rear fingerprint scanner and single camera

Google already announced the cancellation of Google I/O 2020

Though Google has cancelled its annual I/O 2020 conference scheduled on May 12, the company is planning to go ahead with the launch of its Pixel 4a series. The Google Pixel 4a series will succeed Pixel 3a devices that were launched exactly a year ago. Leaks about Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL have been going on for the past few months, but lately a new render of Pixel 4a has emerged confirming Google will launch of its mid-range devices in May itself. The latest live renders show core design elements of the Pixel 4a smartphone. The front of the device shows a single punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display. The phone has extremely thin bezels all around except for a sizable chin beneath the screen.

Google Pixel 4a Will Feature Punch-Hole Screen

Interestingly, it will be the first time Google is going with a hole cut design in a Pixel phone, since so far, it has housed the selfie cameras in large bezel or notch. On the rear, the Pixel 4a render shows a single camera and LED flash placed in a square setup. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner in the middle and the device itself comes with round edges all around for a comfortable grip in hands. The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL also featured a single rear camera.

Of course, the authenticity of leaked images isn’t verifiable, so it is likely this may not be the actual design of the final product. However, the renders do present a similar design as some of the previously leaked images. These real-life images were first posted by IT Home.

Previous reports have indicated that Google Pixel 4a device with codename “Sunfish” will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. It is unlikely to support 5G network connectivity. The device is expected to come with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal memory similar to its predecessors, the Pixel 3a series.

The Pixel 4a is also expected to sport either a 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch flat display with 1080p resolution, though it isn’t clear whether it would come with MotionSense technology. It will, however, retain 3.5mm audio jack. Other specs and details are expected to be clear in coming days as the possible release date nears.

Since the Google Pixel 4 devices did not reach the Indian market, the search giant will be eagerly looking forward to bring the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL to the country.