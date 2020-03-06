JioFiber Subscriber Base Reaches 0.86 Million at the End of December 2019

Highlights Wired Subscribers had a growth of 0.03%

BSNL was the top wired broadband service provider

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd acquired 56% of the market

Broadband services have always been in demand after the introduction of Digital India Campaign initiated by the Indian Government. Recently, Wired Broadband subscribers list showed approximately 19.14 million subscribers which is marginally higher than the subscriber base of 19.4 million reported at the end of November 2019. The top contributing Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL with 8.39 million subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 2.42 million subscribers, Reliance Jio Infocomm with 0.86 million subscribers. Apart from this, Atria Convergence Technologies and Hathway Cable and Datacom have a subscriber base of 1.52 million and 0.90 million subscribers respectively. Since this is wired broadband user base, JioFiber’s overall base stands at just 86 lakh or 0.86 million.

Broadband User Base Increased to 661.94 million in December 2019

As per the Trai report given by, approximately 341 operators in the last month of 2019, the broadband services saw a monthly growth rate of 0.10% as there were 661.27 million subscribers in November 2019 which increased to 661.94 million subscribers in December 2019. As per the latest Trai monthly subscription data report, service providers like Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Atria Convergence were the top five broadband service provides.

Also, these providers constituted approximately 98.98% of the market share of total broadband service subscribers at the end of 2019. With a subscriber cap of 370.87 million subscribers, Reliance Infocomm was the top broadband service provider. On the second position, Bharti Airtel grabbed the spot with an active 140.40 million subscribers. After Airtel, Vodafone Idea grabbed the third spot with 118.45 million subscribers. Apart from this, BSNL and Atria Convergence Technologies had 23.96 million and 1.52 million subscribers, respectively.

Fixed Wireless Subscribers Increased by 1.80% in December 2019

As per segment-wise growth, Wired Subscribers were 19.13 million in November 2019, which increased to 19.14 million by the end of 2019 with a growth rate of 0.03%. Apart from this, mobile device users who actively used phones and dongles saw an increase of 0.10%, and by the end of 2019, it had 642.19 million subscribers.

Lastly, Fixed wireless subscribers which include Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, Point-to-Point and VSAT had a growth rate of 1.80%, and by December 2019 it had 0.61 million subscribers. Above all, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd had the highest market cap of nearly 56%, which was followed by Bharti Airtel.