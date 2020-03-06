JioFiber Subscriber Base Reaches 0.86 Million at the End of December 2019

Mobile Device User segment saw a growth rate of 0.10%, and by the end of 2019 it had 642.19 million subscribers

By March 6th, 2020 AT 12:45 PM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • Wired Subscribers had a growth of 0.03%
    • BSNL was the top wired broadband service provider
    • Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd acquired 56% of the market

    Broadband services have always been in demand after the introduction of Digital India Campaign initiated by the Indian Government. Recently, Wired Broadband subscribers list showed approximately 19.14 million subscribers which is marginally higher than the subscriber base of 19.4 million reported at the end of November 2019. The top contributing Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL with 8.39 million subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 2.42 million subscribers, Reliance Jio Infocomm with 0.86 million subscribers. Apart from this, Atria Convergence Technologies and Hathway Cable and Datacom have a subscriber base of 1.52 million and 0.90 million subscribers respectively. Since this is wired broadband user base, JioFiber’s overall base stands at just 86 lakh or 0.86 million.

    Broadband User Base Increased to 661.94 million in December 2019

    As per the Trai report given by, approximately 341 operators in the last month of 2019, the broadband services saw a monthly growth rate of 0.10% as there were 661.27 million subscribers in November 2019 which increased to 661.94 million subscribers in December 2019. As per the latest Trai monthly subscription data report, service providers like Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Atria Convergence were the top five broadband service provides.

    Also, these providers constituted approximately 98.98% of the market share of total broadband service subscribers at the end of 2019. With a subscriber cap of 370.87 million subscribers, Reliance Infocomm was the top broadband service provider. On the second position, Bharti Airtel grabbed the spot with an active 140.40 million subscribers. After Airtel, Vodafone Idea grabbed the third spot with 118.45 million subscribers. Apart from this, BSNL and Atria Convergence Technologies had 23.96 million and 1.52 million subscribers, respectively.

    Fixed Wireless Subscribers Increased by 1.80% in December 2019

    As per segment-wise growth, Wired Subscribers were 19.13 million in November 2019, which increased to 19.14 million by the end of 2019 with a growth rate of 0.03%. Apart from this, mobile device users who actively used phones and dongles saw an increase of 0.10%, and by the end of 2019, it had 642.19 million subscribers.

    Lastly, Fixed wireless subscribers which include Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, Point-to-Point and VSAT had a growth rate of 1.80%, and by December 2019 it had 0.61 million subscribers. Above all, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd had the highest market cap of nearly 56%, which was followed by Bharti Airtel.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    kanchan karai

    jio broadband ,how to waive off installation charges?

    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Pixel 4a Leaked Live Images Show Front and Back Design

    Though Google has cancelled its annual I/O 2020 conference scheduled on May 12, the company is planning to go ahead...

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Subscriber Base Reaches 0.86 Million at the End of December 2019

    Broadband services have always been in demand after the introduction of Digital India Campaign initiated by the Indian Government. Recently,...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Suggests Floor Tariffs at Rs 20 per GB Over Six Months

    Trai has been planning to fix floor prices from a long time now as the telecom industry is facing substantial...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Government Directs Telcos to Pay Their AGR Dues Without Any Delay

    module-4-img

    Realme 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch, To Start at Rs 12,999

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Hikes New SD and HD Set-Top Box Prices to Rs 1,499

    module-4-img

    Black Shark 3 Pro and Black Shark 3 Gaming Phones Officially Launched: Check Specs and Pricing