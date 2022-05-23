Broadband Internet to Soon Come Inside this Indian Airline Soon

SpiceJet has multiple Boeing 737 aircraft out of which 13 are Max aircraft. The airline or its staff has not commented on which aircraft would get the support for broadband connectivity first, but we expect it to be the Boeing 737 Max aircraft first.

India has become one of the highest-data consuming nations across the globe. This amount of data consumption is only going to grow from here as connectivity reaches other parts of the country. One area where Indians still can’t experience seamless internet is in the sky. But that might very well change in the near future.

SpiceJet, a major Indian airline, has said that it is hopeful of bringing broadband internet to its aircraft very soon. According to a PTI report, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh said that the airline is very hopeful of bringing broadband internet inside its aircraft very soon. Whether the airline will partner with a certain internet service provider (ISP) to do so or not is unclear at the moment.

Which Aircraft of SpiceJet Will Get Broadband Internet Connectivity First?

SpiceJet has multiple Boeing 737 aircraft, out of which 13 are Max aircraft. The airline or its staff has not commented on which aircraft would get the support for broadband connectivity first, but we expect it to be the Boeing 737 Max aircraft first.

It is worth noting that the Boeing 737 Max aircraft returned for service a short while back and has earned great reviews from the customers. Singh said that SpiceJet is looking to replace the older aircraft and introduce more Max jets into its fleet. This is again a sign from the airline that it is prioritising its business with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

This particular aircraft could also be bagged by SpiceJet for a discounted rate as the demand for 737 Max is still relatively low because of the bad image attached to it. Other airlines should also be working toward introducing broadband connectivity on domestic flights.

Even the arrival of satellite broadband in India would mean that the airlines will have more options than the telecom operators to turn towards for offering internet inside the aircraft.

