Reliance Jio Brings a Watershed Moment for India’s Gaming Industry

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, has brought a watershed moment for India’s gaming industry. In its 5G network trials, the telco has tested a “Virtual Reality (VR) enabled” multi-player cloud gaming experience on its indigenous 5G network.

Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Reliance Jio, shared on his LinkedIn about the trial. Bhatnagar wrote that this trial is a significant upgrade over console-based cloud gaming. During the trial, multiple users were connected to the Jio’s low-latency 5G network using their VR headset and other gaming accessories.

The gamers could get an experience of real-time multiple player gaming through VR headsets that were powered by the 5G network delivering high bandwidth and low latencies. The haptic feedback and gesture controls were also quickly responding, enabling a real-time gaming experience for the users.

Bhatnagar said that this 5G VR Cloud Gaming experience truly demonstrates the potential of Jio’s 5G stack.

Reliance Jio has Been Making Huge Strides With 5G, But Silently

The company has been testing and trialling multiple use-cases and applications of 5G using its indigenous 5G stack. However, the telco has not made any official announcements like its rivals, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Most of what we know about Jio’s 5G trials have come from other sources and through the company employees on LinkedIn. Jio is silently working on 5G trials and is getting its networks ready for a commercial 5G launch. The company’s strategy with rolling out 5G would be something that would be worth watching. Jio had earlier disrupted the market with the 4G launch; it will be interesting to see whether the telco can do the same with the 5G launch.

The company had also recently tested its 5G network for delivering an immersive retail experience to the users. The 5G network launch would only take place after the spectrum auction, which is still at least more than a month away.