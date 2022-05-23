Xiaomi to Soon Launch New Flagship Smartphone in Collab With Leica

Xiaomi is soon going to launch a new flagship smartphone in collaboration with Leica. For the unaware, Leica is a German company involved in manufacturing and selling cameras, optical lenses, and more. Xiaomi has caught up with the trend that OnePlus and Vivo have already been following and will soon launch a powerful flagship smartphone with a camera system fine-tuned by Leica.

The first smartphone from Xiaomi that will be released in collaboration with Leica will come this July. The company hasn’t revealed anything about the smartphone. The market doesn’t know what to even expect from this particular device.

Leica Has Had Pretty Good Experience in Working With Smartphone Companies

This is not the first partnership for Leica when it comes to collaborating with the smartphone companies. Xiaomi will be the fourth smartphone company that Leica will be partnering with. Previously, Leica has partnered with brands such as Huawei, Sharp, and Panasonic.

It will be particularly exciting to see how the partnership between Leica and Xiaomi will enhance the camera system of its flagships. With OnePlus, the Hasselblad partnership has not made the biggest difference in the minds of consumers.

The device could come with the latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, which was announced recently. Xiaomi is banking on Leica to improve the imaging capabilities of its flagships. But only time will tell how enhanced photography and videography become because of this partnership.

Following OnePlus, Oppo had also announced a strategic partnership with Hasselblad for the camera system of its flagships. While Xiaomi hasn’t revealed anything about this upcoming smartphone, it won’t be a surprise if it is none other than Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be the top-of-the-line flagship from Xiaomi for 2022. The device could launch in the ultra-premium price segment and could give other flagships serious competition. July isn’t so far now, and more about the device should come to the surface in the coming days.