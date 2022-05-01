Xiaomi 12 Pro Will be Available at a Special Offer Starting May 1

The major smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi introduced its Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone in India this week which arrived with a flagship Qualcomm processor and other exciting features with a starting price of Rs 62,999. The device is scheduled to be on sale from May 2. Now in a new development, the brand has announced a Xiaomi Fan Sale for its Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone on May 1. As a part of this sale, the customers will be able to get up to Rs 20,000 off on the purchase of Xiaomi 12 Pro handsets. Let’s find out more.

Xiaomi has announced the Fan Sale under which the interested customers will be able to buy Xiaomi 12 Pro devices on May 1 with up to Rs 20,000 off by exchanging their existing Xiaomi and Redmi Note series smartphones. Customers with Mi 10, Mi 10T, Mi 10i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and more will be able to get up to Rs 20,000 exchange value for their smartphone on the purchase of Xiaomi 12 Pro. The offer will be valid while purchasing the Xiaomi 12 Pro from Amazon India and Mi.com.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The newly launched Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch 2K+ true 10-bit AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1500nits of maximum brightness and HDR10+ certification along with Dolby Vision. The LTPO 2.0 technology featured in the device allows it to switch between 120Hz and 1Hz refresh rates.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring three 50MP sensors. There’s a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a FOV of 115 degrees, a 50MP Wide Camera featuring a 24mm equivalent focal length, and a 50MP telephoto camera with a 48mm equivalent focal length. The front of the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge technology. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has been launched with two storage options in India –

8GB + 128GB = Rs 62,999

12GB+ 256GB = Rs 66,999