Broadband: 150 Mbps Plans That Are Bundled With OTT Benefits

It is quite common for internet service providers (ISPs) to bundle up OTT subscriptions with their broadband plans as a majority of the subscribers have shifted online when it comes to entertainment. ISPs offer OTT add-ons with multiple plans as the popularity of the platforms in India has been sky-rocketing. On the other hand, users are also seeking high-speed plans that can cover all the bases whether it is online learning, work, gaming or streaming. Mentioned below are a few 150 Mbps broadband plans offered by several ISPs such as BSNL, Jio and more that come bundled with OTT subscriptions.

BSNL – 150 Mbps Plan

The state-owned telco, BSNL via its Bharat Fibre connection as well offers a plan that comes with OTT benefits and provides 150 Mbps speed. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more. Moreover, users can also get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month of rent.

150 Mbps Plan from Reliance Jio

One of the leading ISPs in India, Jio offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan that comes with access to a few OTT Platforms. Being on the list of most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Alliance Broadband

Alliance provides a 150 Mbps broadband plan called ‘Cruise’. Users can get the ‘Cruise pack’ that offers 150 Mbps speed at a price tag of Rs 1,000 per month. The ISP offers truly unlimited broadband plans and no data limit is levied. However, with the 150 Mbps plan users have to pay the charges for six months upfront. Moreover, the 150 Mbps plan from Alliance Broadband comes with access to three-month Amazon Prime along with other OTT platforms such as Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more.

ACT Broadband

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru; ACT provides a 150 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Blaze. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get the ACT Blaze pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,085. The FUP data limit levied is 1500GB, post which the internet works at speed of 1 Mbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with this pack. These OTT platforms include Zee5, Sony Liv and more.