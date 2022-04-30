Redmi 10 Power Availability in India Officially Announced, Priced at Rs 14,999

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recently introduced its Redmi 10A handset in India. The company also introduced its Redmi 10 Power alongside the Redmi 10A without any major announcements. Redmi 10 Power is the latest budget offering from the company priced under Rs 15,000. Now in a new development, Xiaomi has officially announced that the smartphone is available for sale in India. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the new Redmi 10 Power smartphone.

Redmi 10 Power Specifications

Redmi 10 power has been launched with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. The display of the device has a 20:9 aspect ratio and features Gorilla Glass 3 on the top for an added layer of protection. The display panel supports the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, Redmi 10 Power features a Snapdragon 680 chipset. This is the same chipset which was featured in Redmi Note 11 and multiple other smartphones from different brands such as Moto G52. The processor on the device is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the device can be expanded via an external memory card up to 512GB.

As far as the camera module is considered, Redmi 10 Power features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2MP portrait sensor. The front of the device features a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 10W charging out of the box, although an 18W charger is also available for the device. The device operates on Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Redmi 10 Power Sale in India

Redmi 10 Power has been launched in India for Rs 14,999 for its 8GB + 128GB single storage variant. The device has been launched in Sporty Orange and Power Black colour options. The smartphone can be purchased from the company’s official website along with Mi Home Stores, Amazon India and retail stores.