Bharti Airtel Changes Validity of Amazon Prime Video

Bharti Airtel has made changes to the overall validity of the Amazon Prime Video subscription offered to the users with its postpaid plans. Earlier, Bharti Airtel offered users 1-year worth of Amazon Prime Video with its postpaid plans. But now, the validity of that subscription has come down to six months. There have been no more changes made to the benefits of postpaid plans. The Amazon Prime Video subscription offered for six months doesn’t really mean a price hike for the consumers. Let’s see the overall benefits offered by the postpaid plans of Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Postpaid Plans Which Come With Amazon Prime Video

Bharti Airtel offers multiple postpaid plans to the users, which come with a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Amazon Prime Video. There are a total of five postpaid plans offered by the telco, out of which four offer Amazon Prime Video to the consumers.

These four plans cost Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1199, and Rs 1599. All of these plans come with an Amazon Prime Video subscription for six months. As mentioned above, all of these plans came with a yearly subscription to Prime Video before. But there has been no other change to the OTT benefits offered by the postpaid plans of the telco.

All of these plans also offer consumers a free benefit of Disney+ Hotstar, amongst other OTT benefits. Disney+ Hotstar is offered to the users with a one-year subscription. These plans are good for users who are looking for an OTT heavy postpaid plan.

The change in validity of Amazon Prime Video to six months has been done by the telco in a very silent manner. You can also get a Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more OTT subscriptions from the postpaid plans from Reliance Jio. Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offers OTT subscriptions with its postpaid plans, which are high-end plans.