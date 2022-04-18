Tata Play Binge+ STB Price Cut by Rs 300

Tata Play Binge+ STB is now Rs 300 more affordable for the consumers in India. The company has implemented a discount on its Smart STB and it is visible on the website of Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky). Tata Play Binge+ STB was earlier selling at Rs 2,499 in India. But now, the price visible is Rs 2,199. The discount was implemented silently by the company. The move is in line with what Airtel Digital TV recently did.

Airtel had recently discounted its Xstream Box by Rs 499. From selling at Rs 2499 earlier, the price of the STB had reduced to Rs 2000.

Despite the price cut, Tata Play Binge+ is the more premium option here as it is selling at Rs 200 more. Further, the Binge subscription offered by the company is a more appealing option compared to Airtel Digital TV’s Xstream Box.

Tata Play Binge+ STB a Great Option

If you don’t have a Smart TV, you can leverage Tata Play Binge+ STB to watch over-the-top (OTT) content directly on your TV. The Tata Play Binge+ STB is a great option for users at this price range (read my complete review here).

To fight with the popularity of OTT platforms, the Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators have recently been reducing the price of their STBs, be it HD or SD.

Tata Play also offers users OTT combo channel packs with which users can watch both the satellite TV content and OTT content on the go. None of the other DTH operators offer their users OTT combos the way Tata Play does.

On purchase of a new STB, users get a 1-year warranty with it. You can also purchase a Tata Play Fiber internet connection to seamless connect your STB with a Wi-Fi network for watching OTT content seamlessly. Tata Play Fiber offers users multiple high-speed plan options which you can check out in the company’s website.