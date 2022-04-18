Tata Play Fiber, the fiber broadband arm of Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky), offers services across India. It has become one of the most prominent internet service providers (ISPs) in the country. Likewise, there’s You Broadband, the internet company owned by India’s third-largest telecom operator – Vodafone Idea (Vi).

But there’s one thing about these companies, neither of them compares to the likes of Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber. This is not just because of the quality of services they offer, but majorly because of the benefits they provide to the users for the same amount of money.

Tata Play Fiber and You Broadband Don’t Offer Any OTT Benefits to Users

Tata Play Fiber and You Broadband don’t offer any over-the-top (OTT) benefits to the consumers with their premium plans. This is a worrying sign for many consumers who can get subscriptions of up to 16 OTT platforms with semi-premium or premium plans of JioFiber. Even Bharti Airtel offers multiple OTT benefits such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more with its premium broadband plans.

Tata Play Fiber actually offers more options than JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber to consumers when it comes to different validity plans, yet, because of no OTT benefits, its plans become an inferior option for the consumers.

The right way for either of these companies to go ahead is to partner with OTT platforms and give users something to look forward to. You Broadband offers some of the most affordable high-speed internet plans. In fact, its plans offer more data in most cases than what the other major internet service providers in the country do. However, it is still not growing at a steady pace like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber.

To attract new users and retain the old ones, these ISPs need to gain some edge by offering OTT benefits.

Tata Play Fiber and You Broadband also need to focus on reaching more cities as fast as possible. The demand for fiber internet service in tier-2 and tier-3 cities is growing at a rapid pace. These ISPs can potentially gain some market share in India by reaching these markets earlier than others.