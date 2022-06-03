Oppo Reno 8Z 5G India Launch Might be Delayed

According to a report, the new Oppo Reno 8Z 5G, which is rumoured to be a part of the Oppo Reno 8 series, has been found listed on the National Telecommunications and Broadcasting Commission of Thailand (NBTC) and has passed the EU declaration. Let’s take a look at the speculated specs of the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G specifications and more

As per the reports, the 5G phone will run on ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12. The phone is rumoured to be a part of the Oppo Reno 8 series. The Oppo Reno 8Z 5G would be powered by a 4500mAh battery unit and could support 33W of fast charging. The Reno 8 series is expected to come with Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+ smartphones.

MySmartPrice reported that a smartphone with model number CPH2457 had been found on the NBTC and EU certification platforms. The name of the device has been confirmed by NBTC Certification. This series might also include Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G, which will be launched in Europe soon.

The expected specifications of the phone are similar to that of the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G, which was launched earlier this year in Thailand in March. The phone is expected to debut in Europe soon, and its India launch is going to be delayed.