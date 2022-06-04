BSNL STV 229 Gives Access to Premium Games and Has 30 Days Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a Special Tariff Voucher (STV) worth Rs 229. With this voucher, users can stay relaxed for over a month or 30 days before they have to recharge again. People who are tired of recharging with 24 days and 28 days plans can get the Rs 229 plan from BSNL. But this plan also has another major benefit. It is that users get access to premium games with this plan. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits.

BSNL STV 229 Details

BSNL STV 229 packs unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB daily data for the users. These freebies for 30 days are not actually a bad deal for 30 days. The same plan would cost upwards of Rs 300 with the private telecom operators. Note that the internet speed falls to 80 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data for the day.

But apart from these benefits, users also get to play ad-free unlimited premium games. BSNL has partnered with Onmobile Global Ltd and bundles Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive Web App (PWA) with this plan for the users.

This plan has multiple benefits. While the premium games might not be the biggest center of attraction this plan has, it certainly adds to the value provided. BSNL is also working on launching its 4G networks very soon in the country.

Right now, users have to mostly rely on the state-run telco’s 3G networks whenever they purchase or recharge with STVs such as the Rs 229 plan. But in the near future, all of these plans will be backed with the power of 4G networks which will be a treat for all the BSNL users. The STV 299 is not the only plan with which BSNL is bundling gaming benefits, but it is certainly a plan made for people who want to go for 30 days recharges.