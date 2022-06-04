OnePlus 9 Pro Now Available at Rs 44,999 in India till June 30

OnePlus’s flagship device of 2021, the OnePlus 9 Pro, is still a powerful smartphone in 2022. Yes, the device had its fair share of issues when it came out, but all that has been sorted with the software updates now. The OnePlus 9 Pro was the first device from the company to feature an LTPO display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. After more than a year of its launch date in India, the price of the device has been severely discounted by the company. Also, the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro certainly had an effect on the end price of the device. Let’s take a look at the new prices of the smartphone and the bank offers you will get when you purchase it.

OnePlus 9 Pro Price in India Right Now

OnePlus 9 Pro is now available for Rs 49,999 with 8GB+128GB. It can be purchased at a discount of up to Rs 5,000 if the consumer has a CITI credit card. There’s also a cashback offer of 10% on the American Express card, but it is not an instant discount. In addition to this, OnePlus will also offer consumers a free six-month subscription to Spotify Premium. So if the user purchases the device for Rs 49,999 with a 10% instant discount via a CITI credit card, you can get the device for Rs 44,999. Further, if you have an older device to exchange, the deal would sweeten even more for you.

There’s also a 12GB+256GB variant available for the users. It will be available for Rs 54,999. All the offers mentioned above for the base memory variant of the device apply to this variant as well. The Citi bank offer will stay until June 30, 2022.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is still powerful enough to do everything in 2022 that the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset can do. The display of the OnePlus 9 Pro is curved and comes with support for a maximum resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The device carries a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The current OnePlus 10 Pro supports 80W fast-charging, so not much of a difference then. There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear with a primary Sony IMX789 48MP sensor, Sony IMX766 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there’s a Sony IMX471 16MP sensor at the front.