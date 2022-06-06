BSNL 5G: What We Know So Far

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, yet to launch 4G networks, is already gunning for launching 5G services. The company had recently sought reservation of 70 MHz of spectrum in the mid-band (3300-3670 MHz) spectrum for 5G services from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). BSNL can benefit immensely from a speedy 4G and then 5G rollout. But for that to happen, a lot of things need to move in a timely manner. So, here’s what we know about BSNL’s 5G so far.

BSNL is Going to Start With 5G NSA

BSNL is going to start with rolling out 5G NSA (non-standalone) networks. This can be done by building a base 4G core network. 5G NSA would be more budget-friendly for BSNL as 5G SA requires a completely new infrastructure to be set up, for which BSNL wouldn’t likely have enough money as the telco will be busy with 4G rollout as well.

A C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) official had earlier said that they have already been working on 5G for BSNL using indigenous equipment and technology. So homegrown 5G networks is also something that you can expect from the telco.

BSNL Will Launch 5G in 2023

As per all the developments so far, BSNL is reportedly going to launch 5G in 2023. Well, that’s actually a good thing for the telco if it wants to stay relevant in 2023. With 4G delay, hopefully, the telco and the government have understood the importance of offering the latest-generation connectivity services to the consumers. The more 4G sites BSNL can rollout in 2022 and early 2023, the more 5G sites it can upgrade to fast.

BSNL’s Request for 70 MHz of Spectrum in Mid-Band Denied

According to an FE report, BSNL will only be getting 40 MHz of spectrum in the mid-band instead of 70 MHz as requested by the telco. The DoT will be following the recommendations of the DCC (Digital Communications Commission). The telecom department felt that reserving 70 MHz of airwaves in the 3300-3670 MHz band would have created a scarcity of 5G airwaves for the private telcos.