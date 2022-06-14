Airtel Becomes First Indian Telco to Offer OTT Content in Metaverse

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country announced that it is bringing the content of Xstream OTT (over-the-top) content platform in Metaverse for the users. The company has launched Xstream Multiplex in the Partynite Metaverse platform. This will be a 20-screen multiplex platform which will offer users access to content from several OTT companies available on the application.

With this multiplex, users can get a taste of the content they are interested in seeing. Users can sample top original shows, movies, first episodes of popular OTT shows, and more. For watching the complete content, users will have to get a paid subscription plan from the company.

Xstream Multiplex Sounds Very Exciting

This is the first time any Indian telco has jumped in so heavily in the metaverse. Users will be allowed to interact on the Partynite Metaverse where the Xstream Multiplex is hosted. Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite had worked with Airtel to bring this idea to life.

Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel said the Xstream Multiplex will offer users a larger-than-life experience bringing together Web 3.0 applications and immersive storytelling. With this metaverse, Airtel is trying to tap into a larger audience and also driving people to try out the Airtel Xstream OTT platform.

It is worth noting that Airtel Xstream has crossed the milestone of 2 million paid subscribers. The development was shared by Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital to PTI. The company aims to have over 20 million paid subscribers for Xstream which would then create a separate major source of revenue for the company.

Integrating the OTT platform in the metaverse is a brilliant move by the company. It will put a lot of limelight towards the Xstream platform across the nation and might help Airtel in adding new paid subscribers. Airtel Xstream is a platform through which users can watch OTT content from different platforms under a single login.