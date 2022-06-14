Vodafone Idea Brings Rs 100 SonyLIV Premium Add-on 4G Data Pack

Vodafone Idea has just announced that it is bringing SonyLIV Premium add-on data pack for postpaid users as well. It is worth noting that the telco already offers a SonyLIV Premium bundled 4G data pack to prepaid users. But now, even the postpaid users will get the option to purchase such a data pack for a nominal cost of Rs 100. Let’s take a look at the add-on 4G data pack that has been announced by Vi in detail.

Vodafone Idea Rs 100 Add-on 4G Data Pack for Postpaid Users Details

If you are a Vi postpaid user and you want additional high-speed data on your postpaid plan with an OTT (Over-The-Top) benefit, you can go for the newly launched Rs 100 add-on 4G data pack. With this plan, the company is going to offer users 10GB of data. The price of the plan includes taxes which means each GB of data will cost users Rs 10.

But along with this, users will also get free access to SonyLIV Premium for 30 days. The amount will be added to the user’s postpaid bill generated at the end of the billing cycle.

Since it is a SonyLIV Premium subscription, users will be able to stream many exciting TV shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, watch live cricket, and amazing titles such as Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story and more.

This expands the partnership that Vi has with SonyLIV. Note that only Vi’s plans offer a free benefit of SonyLIV. None of the other telcos bundles this particular OTT benefit with their mobile plans. Getting monthly access to SonyLIV from here is a much better option than paying Rs 299 separately to get it in a standalone manner. For six months and twelve months, users have to pay Rs 699 and Rs 999, respectively. If you want to watch a particular show, the 4G data packs from Vi are your best options for getting cheap access to SonyLIV Premium.