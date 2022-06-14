Lava to Launch 4G LTE Smartphone Under Rs 10,000 in India

Lava, a consumer tech brand known for selling smartphones is reportedly planning to launch a new affordable smartphone in India. The smartphone is touted to be priced under Rs 10,000 and come with support for 4G LTE. According to a 91Mobiles report, the upcoming smartphone from Lava is going to come with a glass back panel. The glass panel is usually offered with smartphones in the mid-range or the premium segment. The device is reportedly going to come with triple-camera sensors at the back.

The device could be powered by a Unisoc SoC. Other details about the smartphone are not available yet.

Lava Planning for IPO Soon

According to an ET Telecom report, the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has sought clarifications from Lava for its IPO (initial public offer) of Rs 1,500 crore. The company will raise Rs 500 crore as fresh capital through the issue of new shares while the rest will be an offer for sale of 43,727,603 equity shares.

Lava Mobiles is already a part of the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme announced by the government for boosting local smartphone manufacturing and exports.

Lava had recently launched a new affordable 5G smartphone called Agni. Lava Agni 5G is also the first 5G smartphone offered by the company in India. It comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC 5G SoC which also powers the newly launched Oppo K10 5G.

The Lava Agni 5G comes running on Android 11 out of the box and has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, users get a 16MP sensor at the front. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.