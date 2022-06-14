WhatsApp Payments Offering Rs 105 Cashback to Users

WhatsApp Payments, an online payments system available for WhatsApp users inside the app, is now offering Rs 105 cashback to the users. This is an incentive for the users to leverage WhatsApp Payments for sending money to friends/family/more. For this incentive, the company will have to bear the cost out of its profits. WhatsApp is right now spending money to earn money in the future. Every other online payment app offers cashbacks and other rewards as an incentive for the users to keep using the app. WhatsApp is not doing this for the first time. However, if you have missed the opportunity to get a cashback from the Meta-owned texting application in the past, now’s your chance.

How You Can Get Rs 105 Cashback from WhatsApp Payments

If you want Rs 105 cashback from WhatsApp payments, all you have to do is make a transaction of a minimum of Rs 1. Note that users won’t be awarded Rs 105 directly. For each eligible transaction, WhatsApp will offer users a Rs 35 cashback. According to a Gadgets360 report, users can get up to a total of the three Rs 35 cashback.

The offer is valid for users living in India. It will work for both iOS and Android users. It is worth noting that WhatsApp was allowed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to expand its user base for WhatsApp Payments up to 100 million.

To ensure that you are eligible for the cashback, keep the app updated to its latest version on your smartphone. You can make payments directly to users by going to their chat window. Whether it is a good enough incentive for the users or not is something that we will have to wait and watch. People look at WhatsApp as a texting app rather than a payments app. This is something WhatsApp will have to change fast in order to make its payment solution successful.