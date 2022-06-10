WhatsApp to Do Something that Might Only be Beneficial for Android Users

There are two types of WhatsApp users. The first one doesn’t care about the chat backup or chat data; the second one doesn’t want to lose a single message. Everyone has their priorities straight, and thus WhatsApp allows users options to back up their chat data. But one thing that users can’t do right now is export the backup data from Google Drive directly via WhatsApp. However, that might soon change for Android users.

WhatsApp Working on a New Feature for Exporting Google Drive Backup

According to a report from WABetaInfo, Meta owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to export their chat backup from Google Drive into local storage. This feature might only arrive for Google Drive users (Android devices). There’s no word on testing on iPhones which use iCloud for storing data. However, iPhones are not totally out of the play here. It is just that the testing is only being done on the beta version of Android devices.

The backup that WhatsApp will allow users to download on their smartphones will have complete data, including chat history messages, videos, images, and other media files. In addition to this, WhatsApp is reportedly going to add the ability for the users to import the backup from their local storage into Google Drive.

This is actually a very convenient thing to do because if someone’s Google Drive is full right now before they can make space, they can download the backup directly on their device and then import it to the drive later.

Things with iCloud are completely different, and thus there’s no saying whether WhatsApp would allow iPhone users to do the same or not. These are some healthy additions to WhatsApp as the chatting platform is continuously rolling out very useful features for its users in order to stay ahead of the competition like always.