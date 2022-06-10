eSIM Transfer via Bluetooth Will be a Reality Soon

One of the biggest pains associated with eSIMs is that if you get a new smartphone, you will have to delete the eSIM in your old device and then contact your carrier to install it on the other phone. But that pain is soon going to go for iPhone users. iPhones will soon start supporting the transfer of eSIM via Bluetooth. This will only start happing with the rollout of iOS 16 later in the year. Apple announced the iOS 16 in the recently held WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) 2022. Let’s take a look at this in detail.

iPhones to Allow eSIM Transfer via Bluetooth

Apple’s iPhones will offer users two options to set up cellular on the device with iOS 16. The first option will be to transfer the eSIM from another iPhone, and the second would be to do it by scanning the QR code provided by the carrier.

A Twitter user who goes by the name @carsonwaldrop (Carson) shared images of the development with the world. Apple said that to transfer the eSIM from another iPhone, keep both the iPhones nearby, unlocked and with Bluetooth on. It is also important that both the iPhones should be running iOS 16; otherwise, the transfer is not possible.

This is honestly a great development which will lead to people saving a lot of their time. There’s no word on whether the eSIM will instantly be activated after transferring to another phone, or it will take some time like it normally does. More should be clear once Apple releases the software for iPhones across the globe.

iOS 16 is going to bring a bunch of new exciting features for the users. One of the most talked-about features since the announcement of the OS is its lock screen customer wallpaper. Users will be able to personalise the lock screen of their iPhones in a more interactive way than ever before.