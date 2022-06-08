Apple iPhones to Get a Major Change After Two Years

Apple’s been widely loved by users across the globe for making seamless iPhones. But the company has often come under criticism from the tech enthusiasts for not including the Type-C port. Right now, all the iPhones are charged and connected physically by a lightning port. It is just not as fast as what Type-C ports can deliver and also shows the lack of standardising initiative from Apple. The Cupertino tech giant has not addressed the issue of missing Type-C port even in 2022. Well, it is not really an issue technically, but a very big inconvenience indeed. However, in the near future, that might change.

Apple iPhones USB Type-C Port Might Become a Reality in 2024

The iPhones in 2024 (iPhone 16 series) are expected to come with a Type-C port. This is because of the EU laws, which make it mandatory for all the smartphones launched in the country to come fitted with a Type-C port.

Not just smartphones, but the new EU law for including a Type-C port will be applicable to all the tablets, earphones, gaming consoles, and more. iPhones will naturally come under this law and will be required to have a Type-C port.

Apple wouldn’t want to miss out on the opportunity of selling iPhones in Europe, one of its biggest markets. Post the formal adoption of the law by Europe; the tech companies will be given two years to bring the Type-C ports into their devices. This means that if the law gets formal in 2022, Apple will have about two years to include the Type-C port in iPhones. It will be something that even Apple might have been planning for a long time now. But the way things work in Apple is slower than what we see in the Android smartphone market. Apple is in its own league and often lazes around in bringing what customers demand most from it.