Airtel Networks Restored After Going Down on Wednesday

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India was under the spotlight of the consumers on Wednesday. The telco’s networks had gone down in multiple parts of India. Airtel users in many regions of the country complained of a network outage on Twitter. Even the DownDetector data shows that a lot of people complained of network outages around 4:30 pm. The complaints have come down significantly since and many users said that the network connectivity has been restored.

People from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and multiple other states complained of losing connectivity.

Multiple Outages in the Last Few Months

It is worth noting that in the last few months, both Airtel and Jio users have had to go through multiple network outages. While these outages are hardly ever for a long period, they can still affect many people in a large magnitude. The telecom operators are hiking tariffs, hopefully, they can take care of such issues rapidly in the future and reduce downtime of their networks further.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the only telecom operator whose networks haven’t gone down in the last one-year months (our observation period) while Jio and Airtel users have had to go through it at least twice. However, on Wednesday, Airtel managed to bring the networks back up pretty fast.