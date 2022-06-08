Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Revealed, Arriving Very Soon

Nothing, a consumer electronics company, led by the co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pie, has announced the launch date of its first smartphone – Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone has been confirmed to launch on July 12, 2022. Nothing said that it would live stream the launch event through its media channels. This means that we are just a month away from the launch of the first-ever smartphone from Nothing, and the hype of the device has been in the market for one simple reason – a unique experience promised by the company.

Nothing’s philosophy is to build products that are exciting from their core. The company’s first smartphone is also allegedly designed to reflect the same philosophy.

Nothing Launcher Already Available

It is worth noting that Nothing had already released its launcher on the Google Play Store for Android users. Multiple devices, including smartphones from Google, OnePlus and more, can install and run the launcher. To be quite honest, the launcher seemed pretty normal while using. But in all fairness, it was definitely an incomplete product just meant as a tool to collect feedback from the Android users without officially rolling it out with the Nothing Phone 1. Since the launch is not far away, we will definitely get some more leaks and official announcements about the smartphone in the coming days.