Reliance Jio Implements Silent Tariff Hike

Reliance Jio has implemented a tariff hike at a very small scale in a very silent manner. The telco has increased the price of one of its prepaid plans by Rs 150. The plan we are talking about here used to come for Rs 749. But now, Jio users will get the same plan for Rs 899. For the unaware, it is a JioPhone prepaid plan made for users who want a long-term option from the company. Let’s check out the current benefits of the plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 749 Plan Now Comes for Rs 899, Did Benefits Change?

Reliance Jio is usually the last telecom operator which comes to mind when we think about tariff hikes. The company is known for offering the most affordable tariffs in the country. But in a very silent manner, Jio has increased the price of the Rs 749 plan to Rs 899, which is a massive price increase of Rs 150. Note that the benefits have remained the same, only the price has increased.

The price update is already visible on the website of Jio. The total amount of data that this plan offers to the JioPhone users is 24GB. Users get 2GB of high-speed data every 28 days post which the speed drops to 64 Kbps. The total validity of this prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is 336 days, and users get the data in 12 cycles (2GB x 12 cycles of 28 days each).

In the same 12 cycles of 28 days each, JioPhone users also get 50 SMS. But the voice calling has no restrictions. In addition to this, Jio also offers users a free subscription to JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioTV with this plan.

JioPhone users who want to recharge with the Rs 749 plan will now have to pay Rs 899 for it. There are no other benefits offered with the plan. Jio hasn’t changed the price of any of its other prepaid plans for now.