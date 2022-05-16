JioPhone Next Now Available at Rs 4499 With Exchange Offer

Reliance Retail has just launched a limited time period offer for users to exchange their old devices for getting the JioPhone Next at just Rs 4,499. Here, the old devices constitute 4G smartphones, feature phones or any other functional smartphone.

If the user is not going for the exchange offer, he/she can get the device for Rs 6,499. There are also financing options where users will have to pay a total of Rs 2,500 upfront, which also includes a processing fee of Rs 501. The rest of the amount will have to be paid by the user depending on the kind of plan he/she is going with. For getting more details about the plan, click/tap here.

JioPhone Next Specifications

The JioPhone Next is an affordable 4G smartphone that comes with a 5.45-inch Multitouch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone and packs a 3500mAh battery inside. There’s a single camera at the back holding a 13MP sensor, and at the front is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

The highlight of the JioPhone Next is its OS. The OS is named Pragati OS, and it has been developed in India, keeping in mind the needs of Indian users. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC coupled with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. JioPhone Next allows users to expand the storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The JioPhone Next was launched late last year, and its high price didn’t impress the analysts and the consumers much. The financing options coupled with calling and data plans took the price of the smartphone to Rs 14,000 levels which in no way is super affordable.