Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Spotted With 15W Fast-Charging

Samsung is reportedly going to launch the Galaxy M13 5G very soon. The smartphone has been spotted on FCC. As per the listing, the device will come with support for 15W fast charging. It is worth noting that recently, Samsung had launched two new 5G smartphones in the M series, namely Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the smartphone will not only be launched in India but will also be manufactured in the country. Last month, the device had already been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification, which revealed that it would support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and also carry the model number SM-M135F. Now, the device has also been spotted on FCC with the same model number.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is likely going to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear. The volume rockers are expected to be on the right side above the power button. The listing has confirmed that the Galaxy M13 5G will feature 15W fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to debut with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. One thing that Samsung has consistently delivered with its M series smartphones is huge batteries. So we can expect that with the Galaxy M13 5G as well. Other specifications of the smartphone are in unknown at the moment. But with time, more information could come to the surface.

Samsung hasn’t committed to a date for the launch of this smartphone. However, since the device has been found listed on so many platforms, it is likely going to launch in the near future.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G are already available in the Indian market. The M13 5G is expected to be more in the affordable range as compared to the M33 5G and the M53 5G.