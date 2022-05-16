Leased Broadband Connection: What is It and How Can It Help You

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The biggest advantage of a leased line is that it is not shared with other customers. A traditional broadband connection is shared with a single line amongst several homes. But a leased line is only extended to a single business or enterprise to keep operations highly secure.

Broadband

If you own a small business or an enterprise, a leased broadband connection can help you in numerous ways. First of all, in simple words, a leased broadband connection is also an internet broadband connection. So, what is the difference between a leased line and a normal connection?

A leased line broadband connection is a dedicated connection with a fixed bandwidth. With a leased line, small businesses and enterprises can access the internet in a secure and reliable manner. The uptime of a leased line is also very high, which is what a business owner would prefer. A leased-line is also capable of delivering symmetrical download and upload speeds.

But the biggest advantage of a leased line is that it is not shared with other customers. A traditional broadband connection is shared with a single line amongst several homes. But a leased line is only extended to a single business or enterprise to keep operations highly secure.

Note that there are multiple types of leased lines. These include fiber leased lines, DSL leased lines, and MPLS leased lines. A fiber leased line is the best option for enabling high-speed internet access for enterprises.

How Can It Help You?

As mentioned, a leased line is beneficial for businesses and enterprises operating on a small scale. It helps with keeping operations secure as the line is not shared with other customers. Further, the speeds that leased fiber lines can deliver can comfortably range between 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps.

But there’s also the higher cost associated with a leased line that a business must consider. Since it is a dedicated line provided directly to a business/enterprise, its cost is naturally higher than a traditional connection. In addition to this, the installation cost and installation time
is also more than what users get with a normal broadband connection.

If you are a small business or enterprise owner, you can check for a leased broadband connection with some of the prominent internet service providers (ISPs) in your area.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

