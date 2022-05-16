Leased Broadband Connection: What is It and How Can It Help You

If you own a small business or an enterprise, a leased broadband connection can help you in numerous ways. First of all, in simple words, a leased broadband connection is also an internet broadband connection. So, what is the difference between a leased line and a normal connection?

A leased line broadband connection is a dedicated connection with a fixed bandwidth. With a leased line, small businesses and enterprises can access the internet in a secure and reliable manner. The uptime of a leased line is also very high, which is what a business owner would prefer. A leased-line is also capable of delivering symmetrical download and upload speeds.

But the biggest advantage of a leased line is that it is not shared with other customers. A traditional broadband connection is shared with a single line amongst several homes. But a leased line is only extended to a single business or enterprise to keep operations highly secure.

Note that there are multiple types of leased lines. These include fiber leased lines, DSL leased lines, and MPLS leased lines. A fiber leased line is the best option for enabling high-speed internet access for enterprises.

How Can It Help You?

As mentioned, a leased line is beneficial for businesses and enterprises operating on a small scale. It helps with keeping operations secure as the line is not shared with other customers. Further, the speeds that leased fiber lines can deliver can comfortably range between 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps.

But there’s also the higher cost associated with a leased line that a business must consider. Since it is a dedicated line provided directly to a business/enterprise, its cost is naturally higher than a traditional connection. In addition to this, the installation cost and installation time

is also more than what users get with a normal broadband connection.

If you are a small business or enterprise owner, you can check for a leased broadband connection with some of the prominent internet service providers (ISPs) in your area.