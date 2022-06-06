iQOO Upcoming Smartphone Could Come With 200W Fast Wired Charging Support

Vivo has been attempting to improve the charging speed of its phones for quite some time now. According to reports, the iQOO 10 Pro will have insane 200W wired and a 65W wireless fast charging support. Let’s learn more about this latest development.

iQOO 10 Pro Battery Technology and Details Revealed

We already know that Vivo has been working tirelessly to improve the battery technology of its smartphones which includes both charging and battery life. The iQOO 9 is a new device from the company that has 120W fast charging support and can be fully charged from 0 to 100% in just 18 minutes. But now, iQOO is planning to take things to the next level. There are rumours that the upcoming Vivo iQOO 10 Pro will have insane 200W wired and a 65W of wireless fast charging support.

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) disclosed some fascinating data about the charging speed of the upcoming iQOO flagship in a post on the Chinese blogging platform Weibo. According to the tipster, the iQOO 10 Pro will include 200W rapid wired charging support and come with a 20V/10A adapter. Also, the model number V200100L0B0-CN is reported to be on the charger.

The smartphone will also support 65W of fast wireless charging. Overall, the device will push the wired and wireless charging speeds to its limits.

Is Super-Quick Charging Safe or Not?

Super-fast charging has now become a standard among smartphone manufacturers. As of now, all the smartphone companies have been looking for methods to improve their device’s charging. Since the smartphone brands have normalized rapid charging, it’s worth asking whether it’s safe or not.

Fast charging is already associated with a higher risk of overheating and other risks. Despite all of the additional safety measures put in place, the risk remains. But it has not necessarily resulted in direct accidents or decreased performance of the smartphones.