Top Tech Picks for Noon: OnePlus 10 Launch, Poco F4 5G Chip, Android 13 and More

OnePlus fans in India are definitely waiting for the flagship that is more affordable than the OnePlus 10 Pro but more powerful than the OnePlus 10R. Like every year, OnePlus fans are waiting for the vanilla flagship smartphone in the latest series (for this year, the OnePlus 10). Well, looking at the developments, it might happen soon.

OnePlus 10 Launch Expected Soon

OnePlus has launched multiple new smartphones this year. The company is further expected to launch many new devices. Amongst these stands the OnePlus 10, which the company has neither denied nor confirmed. Tipster Yogesh Brar said that OnePlus is working on the OnePlus 10 (Project Ovaltine) and will release the device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. OnePlus is also expected to launch a OnePlus 10T smartphone later this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. It will likely be the last flagship for this year from OnePlus.

Poco F4 5G Chipset Confirmed

Poco has confirmed that it will launch the Poco F4 5G with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is a flagship chipset launched by the company as a successor to the Snapdragon 865. It was meant for flagship devices. Poco has decided to go with the Poco F4 5G because the company calls it the most optimised chipset for smartphones. More details about the device will be out soon.

Android 13 Beta 3 Released for Select Pixel Smartphones

Google has started rolling out the Android 13 Beta 3 for the developers and the testers. This rollout is meant for only select Pixel smartphones along with some devices from other manufacturers. Android 13 will focus on bringing more privacy and security to the users. The final rollout of the next version of Android OS is a little far from here, but the Beta 3 can give you a good idea about what it would look like.