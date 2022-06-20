Realme C30 With 6.5-inch Display, Huge Battery Launched in India

Realme’s latest affordable smartphone, Realme C30 features a new look and entry-level specifications. The device’s thickness is 8.5mm, and it weighs 182g. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery unit that supports 10W charging. The newly introduced smartphone has a price tag of less than Rs 10,000. Let’s take a look at the devices’s features, price, availability, and expected release date.

Realme C30 specifications and features

The Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone appears different from the company’s prior affordable devices. It has a flat frame with stripes running the length of the back panel. On the back, there’s only one camera, which sits on a rectangular island with no stripes.

The device is equipped with a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It comes pre-installed with Android 11 Go Edition and the Realme UI interface. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh of battery unit with support for 10W standard charging.

Not only that, the device is an entry-level smartphone with 4G LTE, single-band Wi-Fi, and bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. A MicroUSB connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated MicroSD card slot are also included.

There will be two versions of the Realm C30 available. The entry-level model comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. A 3GB RAM model with 32GB of internal storage is also available. Talking about the camera specifications, the device is equipped with an 8MP single rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the smartphone weighs 182 grams and measures 8.5mm thick.

Realme C30 price in India

The Realme smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 27 on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers across India. With a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can get 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart. The Realme C30 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and Rs 8,299 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The smartphone will be available in Lake Blue and Bamboo Green colours.