Realme C30 New Specifications Surface Ahead of the Launch

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme C30 is going to arrive in the country with a 6.58-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. He further informs that the smartphone measures 8.48mm in thickness and weighs around 181 grams.

Highlights

  • Realme C30 is going to arrive in the country with a 6.58-inch display.
  • Realme C30 features an unspecified Unisoc chip.
  • Realme C30 will have a blue colour option and will be priced somewhere around Rs 7000.

Follow Us

Realme C30 Specs

The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is planning to introduce a new budget smartphone in India called Realme C30. Previous reports suggest that the smartphone will be launched in the country in the month of June. Now in the development of events, popular tipsters Mukul Sharma, as well as Paras Guglani, have provided new information related to the specifications of the upcoming Realme C30 smartphone. Let’s find out.

Realme C30 Specification Details

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme C30 is going to arrive in the country with a 6.58-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. He further informs that the smartphone measures 8.48mm in thickness and weighs around 181 grams.

On the other hand, Guglani also revealed additional info on the display of the device stating that it will have a Full HD+ resolution on the display screen. The tipster further shared that the Realme C30 features an unspecified Unisoc chip. Talking about the camera specifications, Realme C30 is expected to feature a 13MP sensor on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

According to the report from Paras Guglani, the smartphone will be available in a blue colour option and will be priced somewhere around Rs 7000. This could mean that Realme C30 will be the most affordable option in the company’s portfolio. Moreover, as it is understandable by the name, Realme C30 will be placed below Realme C31 which is also a budget device introduced in March of this year.

Apart from these newly revealed specifications, the fact came to the light that Realme C30 will be launched in India in two storage options. It will be available in 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage options. The same leak also revealed that the smartphone will have Denim Black, Lake Blue, and Bamboo Green colour options.

The brand, however, is yet to reveal information regarding the Realme C30. We speculate that the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution and will most likely be powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset. The device will have a triple camera setup on the back and a massive 5000mAh battery unit.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

Realme C30 New Specifications Surface Ahead of the Launch

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments