iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 4G Launched in India, Check Important Details

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has just launched the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the iQOO Z6 4G in India. Both the devices will run on Android 12 OS out of the box and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be available with up to 12GB of RAM while the iQOO Z6 4G will be only available with up to 8GB of RAM. Let’s check out the complete specifications and price of both smartphones in detail.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Specifications in India

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has launched in India with a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging and comes with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

iQOO Z6 4G Specifications in India

The iQOO Z6 4G comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with support for 180Hz touch sampling rate as well. It will also run on Android 12 out of the box. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Users can expand the storage up to 1TB with a microSD card.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera at the front. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging and weighs 182 grams.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 4G Price in India

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will start in India for Rs 23,999 with the 6GB+128GB internal storage variant. There will be two more variants with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999. It will be available in two colours — Phantom Dusk and Legion Sky. The device will go on the first sale via Amazon and iQOO India eStore during the Amazon Summer Sale.

The iQOO Z6 4G will start at Rs 14,499 for the base 4GB+128GB variant while the device will also be available in two other memory variants with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999. It will be available in two colours — Raven Black and Lumina Blue and will go on sale via Amazon and iQOO India eStore during the Amazon Summer Sale.