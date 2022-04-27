Xiaomi 12 Pro Comes to India With First of a Kind Camera System, Check Price

Xiaomi 12 Pro has arrived in the Indian market, and it is a flagship device from the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. The device comes with a super-high-end display and with a first of a kind camera system at the rear. Xiaomi 12 Pro has become the first smartphone in the country to feature a rear camera system with three 50MP sensors (50MP+50MP+50MP). Most of the flagship devices come with a single high-end sensor, and then the other ones are not that powerful. But the Xiaomi 12 Pro has changed that approach and is giving users a compelling camera system on the back.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has launched in India with a 6.73-inch 2K+ true 10-bit AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1500nits of maximum brightness and HDR10+ certification along with Dolby Vision. The display comes with LTPO 2.0 technology which means it can switch between 120Hz and 1Hz intelligently depending on the kind of content that’s on the screen. The touch sampling rate support offered by the device is 480Hz.

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with India’s first quad-stereo speaker setup tuned by Harmon Kardon, which includes two dedicated tweeters and two dedicated woofers. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device packs a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge technology. Xiaomi is bundling the charger inside the box.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. It is a 5G smartphone with support for fourteen 5G bands, making it future proof.

In the camera department, there’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with three 50MP sensors. There’s a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a FOV (field of view) of 115 degree, a 50MP Wide Camera featuring a 24mm equivalent focal length, and a 50MP telephoto camera with a 48mm equivalent focal length. For selfies and video calling, the device comes with a 32MP sensor at the front.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available in India in two memory variants. The base variant will come with 8GB+256GB, and the superior variant will be available with 12GB+256GB for Rs 62,999 and Rs 66,999.

ICICI Bank cardholders will be able to get the smartphone for an instant discount of Rs 6,000. The devices will be available across Mi’s official website in India and on Amazon, along with all the retail partners. There’s also an introductory discount of Rs 4,000 provided by the company meaning the users can get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the device. It will go on the first sale from 12 PM, May 2.

Xiaomi is also conducting a special sale for existing Xiaomi and Redmi phones at 12 PM, May 1, under which users can get a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on exchanging their old devices. The early sale will also take place via Mi’s official website and Amazon.