Infinix Smart 6 Comes to India for Rs 7499

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ resolution display with support for maximum brightness of 500 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM (2GB + 2GB virtual RAM) and 32GB of internal storage. Users can expand the internal storage up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Highlights

  • Infinix has just launched the Infinix Smart 6 smartphone in India.
  • The Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ resolution display with support for maximum brightness of 500 nits.
  • The Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 5000mAh battery and promises up to 31 hours of talktime which is a more than a decent figure.

Follow Us

Infinix Smart 6

Infinix has just launched the Infinix Smart 6 smartphone in India. It is a budget smartphone meant for people looking to get a 4G smartphone with entry-level specifications. It has a large display and will run on Android 11 out of the box. The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset and comes with DTS audio processing and Beez 2.0 for an enhanced audio experience. There is both face unlock and fingerprint unlock technology integrated into the smartphone. Let’s take a look at its complete specifications and price.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications in India

The Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ resolution display with support for maximum brightness of 500 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM (2GB + 2GB virtual RAM) and 32GB of internal storage. Users can expand the internal storage up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

There’s a dual-AI camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor along with an f/2.0 lens, and a double LED flash. For selfies, there’s a 5MP sensor at the front and a single LED flash.

The Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 5000mAh battery and promises up to 31 hours of talk time which is more than a decent figure. It comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more.

According to the company’s statements, the rear of the smartphone is made from anti-bacterial material. Let’s take a look at the price of the smartphone.

Infinix Smart 6 Price in India

The Infinix Smart 6 will be available in India for Rs 7,499. There are no other variants of the smartphone. Users interested in this device can get it from Flipkart. The first sale of the device will go live on May 6, 2022. It will be available in different colour options, including – Light of Sea Green, Polar Black, Starry Purple, and Heart of Ocean.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Infinix Smart 6 Comes to India for Rs 7499

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments