Infinix Smart 6 Comes to India for Rs 7499

Infinix has just launched the Infinix Smart 6 smartphone in India. It is a budget smartphone meant for people looking to get a 4G smartphone with entry-level specifications. It has a large display and will run on Android 11 out of the box. The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset and comes with DTS audio processing and Beez 2.0 for an enhanced audio experience. There is both face unlock and fingerprint unlock technology integrated into the smartphone. Let’s take a look at its complete specifications and price.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications in India

The Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ resolution display with support for maximum brightness of 500 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM (2GB + 2GB virtual RAM) and 32GB of internal storage. Users can expand the internal storage up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

There’s a dual-AI camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor along with an f/2.0 lens, and a double LED flash. For selfies, there’s a 5MP sensor at the front and a single LED flash.

The Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 5000mAh battery and promises up to 31 hours of talk time which is more than a decent figure. It comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more.

According to the company’s statements, the rear of the smartphone is made from anti-bacterial material. Let’s take a look at the price of the smartphone.

Infinix Smart 6 Price in India

The Infinix Smart 6 will be available in India for Rs 7,499. There are no other variants of the smartphone. Users interested in this device can get it from Flipkart. The first sale of the device will go live on May 6, 2022. It will be available in different colour options, including – Light of Sea Green, Polar Black, Starry Purple, and Heart of Ocean.