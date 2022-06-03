Story of the Week: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Becomes the First in the World to Do this

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the finest smartphones in the globe right now. The device was at the top of the list when it came to market share for smartphones priced above Rs 1,00,000. Now, in another development, the Samsung Galaxy series has become the first 5G smartphone series to support voice over 5G (Vo5G).

While 5G networks have arrived in multiple nations already, Vo5G has still not become a common thing. Telcos across the globe don’t even offer 5G voice calls yet, but only 5G data. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series includes Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The support for Vo5G is now available in these devices and is expected to reach other devices in the near future.

Benefits of 5G Voice Calling

Well, there are a ton of benefits of 5G voice calling. The quality of video and speech improves significantly over the 4G. Then there is of course 5G data speeds which are the most superior when it comes to mobile network technology.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has been the top choice for consumers looking for smartphones in the ultra-premium category. Over 74% of the shipments of ultra-premium devices in April 2022 were of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This is a solid blow to Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max which also fall in the same price segment. It is also worth noting that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been shipping with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chips in India and not the Exynos chips. This is definitely one of the reasons which have driven Indians to invest their money into the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Further, Galaxy Note lovers also didn’t have any other option than to go for the Galaxy S22 Ultra as Samsung has discontinued the Note line and will offer S Pen support with the Ultra models in the ‘S’ series.