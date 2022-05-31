Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Most Shipped Premium Device in India in March 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been the talk of the town since it launched. The essentially Note like the smartphone has received a strong response in the global as well as Indian market. Now, according to a report from the Hindustan Times, the Samsung devices had 81% of the Indian smartphone market share when it came to devices priced above Rs 1,00,000.

Well, it would also make sense. Above Rs 1,00,000, users in India only have two great options – iPhone 13 Pro devices and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The camera reviews out on the internet suggest that Galaxy S22 Ultra clearly has the upper hand over the iPhone 13 Pro series. In addition to that, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is more affordable as well. Further, to make the deal sweeter for Indians, Samsung is only shipping the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in India. Indians mostly wanted to avoid Exynos powered devices, and Samsung heard and got positive results. Out of the total Samsung devices shipped during March 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra accounted for 74% of the shipments.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in India

The smartphone is available in three storage in India currently. The base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 1,09,999. There are two more models with 12GB+512GB and 12GB+1TB for Rs 1,18,999 and Rs 1,34,999.

The 1TB variant is only available online exclusively at Samsung’s website. Users can purchase the smartphone in four colours, including Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green. Samsung is also offering exchange offers to users. Further, if you are an old Samsung device owner, you would also be able to claim an upgrade offer apart from the old device exchange offer. This could get you plenty of discount on the device, which could potentially lower the final price to under Rs 1,00,000.