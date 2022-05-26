According to a new report, the Expert RAW Camera app from Samsung is going to be featured in yet another smartphone from the company. The smartphone is going to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung first launched the Expert RAW app in late 2021, and only on the S21 Ultra running Android 12. The Expert RAW app’s main purpose is to provide extra control through the wide range of manual settings on offer.

What is Expert RAW App?

Samsung after announcing the app for the first time promised to expand support for other devices, with the S22 being the next device to gain support. Now a report from SamMobile suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now the third line of Samsung’s phones to get Expert RAW.

As usual, the new version of the Expert RAW app 1.0.02.6, is available in the Galaxy Store and brings additional refinements beyond Galaxy Z Fold 3 compatibility. The enhancements with the new version include better image quality and faster processing time in low-light conditions. However, the users of Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 will still have to wait for some time to get their hands on the app.

Talking about RAW photography, it simply refers to saving raw data coming straight from the camera when you press the shutter button. It’s also a file extension; you’ll see file names appended.RAW to signify that they’re this type of image file. As we know, that images are typically instantly compressed and saved in JPEG format to save space.

JPEG images are highly compressed files and it’s easier to identify if they are low quality. RAW image files can be up to 10x larger, depending on the number of megapixels and strength of JPEG compression used. However, if you’re just looking to grab RAW/DNG versions of your snaps, you don’t need Expert RAW. Samsung’s default camera app already contains a RAW export toggle under Settings > Picture Formats > RAW Copies. Moreover, the manual controls on the RAW app include classic ISO, shutter speed, exposure, and white balance sliders to help you dial in the perfect exposure, whether you’re shooting static or action scenes.