MTNL 3G STVs Start at Rs 102 in Mumbai, Check More Details

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) Mumbai offers several 3G STVs (Special Tariff Vouchers) to consumers. These vouchers start at Rs 102. There are both short-term as well as long-term validity plans offered by the state-owned telcos to their users. The plans, which start at Rs 102, range up to Rs 1,999. Let’s take a look at all of these plans and what they offer to the users.

MTNL 3G STVs for Mumbai

MTNL offers a total of five 3G combo STVs in Mumbai, which include all of the following – SMSes, unlimited voice calling, and data.

The most affordable plan offered by the company is Rs 102. With this plan, users get no data, but they do get unlimited voice calling and a total of 99 SMS for 22 days.

The second voucher on the list comes for Rs 153 and offers 1GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling for a total of 30 days.

The third voucher on the list comes for Rs 298 and offers the same benefits as the Rs 153 voucher but has a total validity of 56 days.

Then there is the Rs 485 voucher meant for people looking for a medium-term validity plan. This voucher comes with a total validity of 90 days and offers 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Lastly, there is a Rs 1,999 voucher. This plan is meant for users looking for a yearly validity plan. Users get lumpsum 600GB of data with this plan for 365 days, along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling.

In case the fair usage policy (FUP) data offered by these plans is not enough, you can always recharge with the data STVs that MTNL offers in Mumbai. The only downside of these plans is that they are all supported by a 3G network and won’t be able to deliver fast internet.