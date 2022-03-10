Vi Postpaid Plans Under Rs 1000 With Unlimited Data

Vi offers a total of five family postpaid plans However, only two of those plans cost less than Rs 1000. The first plan on the list comes at a cost of Rs 699 which offers connections for two members. The plan offers a total of 80GB of data with 40GB for the primary connections as well as the secondary.

Vi Postpaid Plans

While some users might prefer to go for the prepaid plans while subscribing for their mobile services, some on the other hand might as well go for postpaid plans. If you are looking to switch to a postpaid subscription, the telecom operators in India offer a variety of postpaid plans along with popular prepaid plans. One of the key players in the Indian telecommunications market – Vodafone Idea offers individual postpaid plans as well as postpaid plans for families. Mentioned below are the family postpaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea or Vi under Rs 1000 with all the added benefits that come along and the details you need to know.

The Two Unlimited Plans

Vi offers a total of five family postpaid plans, however, only two of those plans cost less than Rs 1000. The first plan on the list comes at a cost of Rs 699 which offers connections for two members. The plan offers a total of 80GB of data with 40GB for the primary connections as well as the secondary. Users can get up to 200GB of rollover data along with 3000 SMS/month. Along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, the only additional benefit that comes along with this plan are access to Vi Movies and TV.

The second postpaid plan offered by Vi comes at a price tag of Rs 999 a month. For Rs 999, Vi offers connections for up to 3 family members. The plan offers a total of 220GB of data with up to 200GB of rollover data per month. The primary connection gets a total of 140GB while the other two secondary connections receive 40GB of data. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice call with 3000 SMS/month for both primary and secondary connections. Additional benefits on the plan include access to a one-year Amazon Prime worth Rs 1,499 as well as a subscription to OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year. Users also get access to Vi Movies and TV.

